Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 34,862 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,757 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,862 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SEA were worth $9,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of SEA by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 8,559 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,449 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 11,080 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 812 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 294,354 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $15,315,000 after acquiring an additional 204,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter worth about $526,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

SEA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $76.17 on Friday. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $40.67 and a twelve month high of $93.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 26.25% and a negative net margin of 13.28%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SE shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on SEA from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Benchmark assumed coverage on SEA in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. HSBC raised their target price on SEA from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on SEA from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.39.

SEA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.