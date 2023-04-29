Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 321,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 207,225 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $8,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 420.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 40.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ZTO opened at $27.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.16 and its 200-day moving average is $25.63. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $29.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.03.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.25.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZTO. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.45.

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

