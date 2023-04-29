Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,995 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $9,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 225.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 11,672 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 38.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

BMRN has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.65.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $995,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,402,205.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $825,265.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,755.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $995,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 425,896 shares in the company, valued at $42,402,205.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 72,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,196,515 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $96.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.78 and a beta of 0.38. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $117.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $537.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.88 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 3.30%. Equities research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

