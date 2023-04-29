Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,294 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,436 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $7,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RF. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 991.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2,210.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RF opened at $18.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $24.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.67 and a 200-day moving average of $21.33.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 28.61%. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

