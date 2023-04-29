Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $7,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $442,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 330.4% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 68,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,738,000 after buying an additional 52,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $138.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.10 and a 200 day moving average of $144.38. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.95. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.40 and a 12-month high of $158.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.86%.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $200,109.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,577,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DGX. Citigroup raised Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.56.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

