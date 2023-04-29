Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,951 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $8,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 54,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,905,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total transaction of $483,569.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,195.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $1,742,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,029.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total transaction of $483,569.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,195.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,818 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,177. 13.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 2.3 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $179.08 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.02 and a 52-week high of $232.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.79 and a 200 day moving average of $172.04. The company has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VEEV shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down from $205.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $233.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.39.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

