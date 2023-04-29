Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Omnicom Group worth $9,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of OMC opened at $90.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $96.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.25 and its 200-day moving average is $83.77.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $152,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,821,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $152,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OMC shares. Barclays upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Macquarie increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.86.

About Omnicom Group

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.