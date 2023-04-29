Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $8.33 Million Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,041 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $8,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:LH opened at $226.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.25. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $200.32 and a 12 month high of $263.13.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $43,924.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,916.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $43,924.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,079.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,598 shares of company stock worth $3,058,283. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.