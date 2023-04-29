Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $8.75 Million Stock Position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 861,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 164,022 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $8,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,080,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,469,000 after buying an additional 1,259,719 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,509,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,084,000 after buying an additional 278,439 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP raised its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 15.1% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 10,437,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,775 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 5.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,056,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,686,000 after purchasing an additional 196,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 92.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,271,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,904 shares during the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on LXP shares. JMP Securities started coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

LXP stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average of $10.31. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12-month low of $8.81 and a 12-month high of $13.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.58%.

About LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

