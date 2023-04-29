Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $8.92 Million Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,439 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,351 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $8,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 428.0% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $142.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.85. The company has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.03. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.71 and a 52-week high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 45.48%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FANG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $172.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.55.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.