Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Invests $10.10 Million in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 79,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,102,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FERG. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Ferguson by 3.0% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Ferguson by 1.6% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Ferguson by 40.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. raised its position in Ferguson by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 52.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FERG. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Ferguson from £114 ($142.38) to £128 ($159.86) in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America cut Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,448.82.

Ferguson Price Performance

Shares of FERG stock opened at $140.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.97. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $99.16 and a 12-month high of $149.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 45.56% and a net margin of 6.98%. Equities research analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Ferguson Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.