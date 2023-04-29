Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,072 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $7,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 20,385 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 368,999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $108,630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,077 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 176.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on PODD. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insulet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Insulet from $245.00 to $292.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.33.

In related news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total value of $399,479.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,278,158.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Insulet news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total transaction of $399,479.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,865 shares in the company, valued at $7,278,158.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Charles Alpuche sold 23,401 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total transaction of $7,140,815.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,957.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,656 shares of company stock worth $9,819,174 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PODD opened at $318.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $307.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,300.67 and a beta of 0.80. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $181.00 and a 52 week high of $328.87.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.31. Insulet had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $369.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

