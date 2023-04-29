Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,951 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $8,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 42.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 743,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,618,000 after acquiring an additional 222,244 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 286.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 206,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,587,000 after acquiring an additional 153,234 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,091,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,601,000 after buying an additional 123,508 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,850,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,636,848,000 after buying an additional 105,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 19.2% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 531,111 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,066,000 after buying an additional 85,534 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MLM. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $428.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.83.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $363.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.52. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $284.99 and a 1-year high of $386.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.02%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile



Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

Further Reading

