Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 27,237 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,237 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of NiSource worth $9,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 10.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,673,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153,843 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NiSource by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,079,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,034,796,000 after purchasing an additional 760,163 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in NiSource by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,192,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $769,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,696 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co increased its position in NiSource by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 6,842,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,615,000 after purchasing an additional 156,151 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in NiSource by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,023,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,315,000 after purchasing an additional 590,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $28.46 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $32.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NI. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on NiSource in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NiSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

