Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 35,550 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,550 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Cloudflare worth $8,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 1,036.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on NET. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.88.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

Cloudflare Stock Performance

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total transaction of $181,830.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 54,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,331,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $1,018,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,402,897.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total value of $181,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 54,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,331,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 416,007 shares of company stock valued at $25,494,548 over the last ninety days. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NET opened at $47.05 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.37 and a 1-year high of $97.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $274.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

