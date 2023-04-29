Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 235,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 33,757 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.26% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $8,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maven Securities LTD grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 44.7% in the third quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 25,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 176.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 71,628 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.7% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 12.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 11,910 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

NSA opened at $38.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.72. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $34.90 and a 1-year high of $61.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $208.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.82 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 220.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NSA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.89.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

