Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 205.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,183 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Hubbell worth $8,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $269.32 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $170.21 and a one year high of $269.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $240.70 and its 200 day moving average is $239.46. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $1.15. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 42.79%.

In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $2,251,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,102,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Hubbell from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.33.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

