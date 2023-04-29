Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,928 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $8,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. 96.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $20.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $23.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average of $20.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,371.43%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KRG shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

