Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 651,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,438 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.29% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $9,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 527.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,889,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269,484 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,341,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,038 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,204,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,412,000 after acquiring an additional 921,905 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $12,693,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,139,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,219,000 after acquiring an additional 815,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $14.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.78. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DOC shares. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.27.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

Further Reading

