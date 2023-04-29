Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,771 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $9,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 76,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 44,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 8,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $26.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $40.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.73.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FITB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gary R. Heminger acquired 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $37,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,218.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary R. Heminger acquired 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

Further Reading

