Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,666 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $7,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Northern Trust by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the first quarter worth about $548,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after buying an additional 457,748 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 271.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 918 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $78.16 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $75.97 and a 1-year high of $113.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 51.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTRS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Northern Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $96.50 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.29.

In related news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $48,800.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Northern Trust news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $48,800.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $171,072.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

