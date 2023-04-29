Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 10,582 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,582 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $8,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Incyte by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,559 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Incyte by 197.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,787,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,627 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Incyte by 8,091.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,073,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,965 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Incyte by 177.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,119,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,958,000 after acquiring an additional 716,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Incyte by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,644,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,309,121,000 after acquiring an additional 585,285 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Incyte Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of INCY opened at $74.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.29 and its 200 day moving average is $77.36. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 48.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.73. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $65.07 and a 12-month high of $86.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
In other Incyte news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $5,086,433.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,806,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $81.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Incyte from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.43.
Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
