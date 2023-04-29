Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 10,582 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,582 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $8,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Incyte by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,559 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Incyte by 197.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,787,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,627 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Incyte by 8,091.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,073,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,965 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Incyte by 177.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,119,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,958,000 after acquiring an additional 716,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Incyte by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,644,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,309,121,000 after acquiring an additional 585,285 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INCY opened at $74.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.29 and its 200 day moving average is $77.36. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 48.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.73. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $65.07 and a 12-month high of $86.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $926.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.25 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $5,086,433.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,806,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $81.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Incyte from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.43.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

