Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 10,642 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,642 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $9,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Clean Harbors by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CLH opened at $145.16 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $81.56 and a one year high of $146.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 5,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $669,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,762,193.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John T. Preston sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $505,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,882.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $669,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,762,193.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,118. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.11.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

