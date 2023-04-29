Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 13,016 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,016 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $9,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 990.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7,335.7% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 567,381 shares in the company, valued at $20,425,716. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 1.8 %

A number of research firms recently commented on WY. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

NYSE WY opened at $29.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.47. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $42.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 30.04%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

