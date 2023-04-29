Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 15,383 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 342,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,383 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $8,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $25.60 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $36.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.80 and its 200 day moving average is $25.87.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CTRA. Raymond James downgraded Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Coterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.06.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $501,858.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,484.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

