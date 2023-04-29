Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 2,402 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $7,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.43, for a total transaction of $640,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,234 shares in the company, valued at $142,621,182.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total transaction of $25,235.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,536 shares in the company, valued at $5,558,967.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.43, for a total value of $640,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,621,182.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,599 shares of company stock worth $8,628,599 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of VRSN opened at $221.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 1.01. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.25 and a 1-year high of $224.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.80.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.32 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.74% and a net margin of 48.20%. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRSN. StockNews.com downgraded VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

VeriSign Profile

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

