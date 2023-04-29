Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 3,453 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,453 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dover were worth $7,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in Dover by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Dover by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Dover by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its stake in Dover by 2.6% in the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Trading Up 1.1 %

Dover stock opened at $146.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.45. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $114.49 and a 12 month high of $160.66.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.94. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 28.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on DOV shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Dover from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dover from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $5,009,739.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,583,023.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.