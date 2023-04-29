Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 36,823 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,823 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $9,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Yum China by 168.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Yum China by 156.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $61.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 58.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.53. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.05 and a 52 week high of $64.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China Increases Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.52%.

Insider Activity at Yum China

In related news, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $745,356.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,243,348.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Yum China news, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $745,356.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,243,348.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $663,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,302,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on YUMC shares. OTR Global upgraded Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Featured Stories

