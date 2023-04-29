Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 9,269 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,269 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $7,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,175,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,114,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,566 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 106.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,628,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,400 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 11.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,797,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $884,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,990 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 122.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,582,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,558,000 after purchasing an additional 872,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 297.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 874,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,239,000 after buying an additional 654,410 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $182,729.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,329,685.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,255,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $182,729.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,329,685.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 960,709 shares of company stock worth $58,092,494 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trade Desk Stock Up 0.2 %

Several research analysts recently commented on TTD shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Vertical Research lowered Trade Desk from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.30.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $64.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 643.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.80. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $76.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.82.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). Trade Desk had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $490.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.24 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Featured Stories

