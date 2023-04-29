Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,543 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Synchrony Financial worth $8,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $29.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.43. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $40.88.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.20%.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,531,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Further Reading

