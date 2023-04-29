Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Atlanticus from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th.

NASDAQ ATLC opened at $29.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.68. Atlanticus has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.41 and its 200-day moving average is $28.41.

Atlanticus ( NASDAQ:ATLC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $268.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.59 million. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 45.43% and a net margin of 12.95%. Equities research analysts predict that Atlanticus will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATLC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Atlanticus by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,914 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Atlanticus by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,682 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlanticus by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Atlanticus by 48.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,025 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 359,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,602,000 after buying an additional 7,655 shares in the last quarter.

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit as a Service (CaaS) and Auto Finance segments. The CaaS segment includes private label credit and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through multiple channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing and partnerships with third parties.

