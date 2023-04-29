Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW opened at $102.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.15. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 1-year low of $58.70 and a 1-year high of $102.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.85 and a 200-day moving average of $101.29.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlas Air Worldwide

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAWW. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 75.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 657.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter worth $80,000.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the Airline Operations and Dry Leasing segments. The Airline Operations segment provides outsourced aircraft operating services to customers, including express delivery providers, e-commerce retailers, the U.S.

