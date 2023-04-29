Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ AAWW opened at $102.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.15. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 1-year low of $58.70 and a 1-year high of $102.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.85 and a 200-day moving average of $101.29.
Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the Airline Operations and Dry Leasing segments. The Airline Operations segment provides outsourced aircraft operating services to customers, including express delivery providers, e-commerce retailers, the U.S.
