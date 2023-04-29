Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) Insider Acquires £9,660 in Stock

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Rating) insider Michael Tobin acquired 3,000 shares of Audioboom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 322 ($4.02) per share, with a total value of £9,660 ($12,064.44).

Michael Tobin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Audioboom Group alerts:

On Wednesday, April 19th, Michael Tobin acquired 3,000 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 345 ($4.31) per share, with a total value of £10,350 ($12,926.19).

On Monday, April 3rd, Michael Tobin acquired 1,000 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 400 ($5.00) per share, with a total value of £4,000 ($4,995.63).

On Friday, March 31st, Michael Tobin bought 2,000 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 400 ($5.00) per share, with a total value of £8,000 ($9,991.26).

On Wednesday, March 29th, Michael Tobin bought 5,554 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 420 ($5.25) per share, with a total value of £23,326.80 ($29,133.01).

On Monday, March 27th, Michael Tobin bought 1,162 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 420 ($5.25) per share, with a total value of £4,880.40 ($6,095.17).

On Friday, March 24th, Michael Tobin bought 2,222 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 440 ($5.50) per share, with a total value of £9,776.80 ($12,210.32).

On Monday, January 30th, Michael Tobin acquired 2,761 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 355 ($4.43) per share, for a total transaction of £9,801.55 ($12,241.23).

On Friday, January 27th, Michael Tobin acquired 2,500 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 395 ($4.93) per share, for a total transaction of £9,875 ($12,332.96).

Audioboom Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON BOOM opened at GBX 340 ($4.25) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of £55.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11,333.33 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 415.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 475.43. Audioboom Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 315 ($3.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,154.50 ($26.91).

Audioboom Group Company Profile

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's platform allows content distributed through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Saavn, Stitcher, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as a partner's own websites and mobile apps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Audioboom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audioboom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.