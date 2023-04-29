Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,653 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.11% of Autoliv worth $7,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Autoliv during the second quarter worth $72,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter worth $122,000. 46.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total value of $47,994.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at $235,335.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Magnus Jarlegren sold 402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $36,847.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at $383,505.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 538 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $47,994.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,335.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,865 shares of company stock worth $269,670 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALV. Nordea Equity Research cut Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $101.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Autoliv from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Autoliv from $113.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.25.

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $85.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.71. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.74 and a 1 year high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels. It also supplies anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems.

