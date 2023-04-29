AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.0% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in AutoZone by 17.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in AutoZone by 4.2% in the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in AutoZone by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in AutoZone by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,663.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,515.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,464.20. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,703.32 and a 52-week high of $2,722.60. The company has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.68.

Insider Activity

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $22.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total value of $71,631,164.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,984,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,960 shares of company stock valued at $90,128,092 in the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZO has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,664.53.

AutoZone Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.