Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Given Outperform Rating at Lifesci Capital

Lifesci Capital reissued their outperform rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AVDL. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.14.

NASDAQ:AVDL opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.97. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVDL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.14). Analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVDL. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 4,786,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,979,000 after acquiring an additional 527,631 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 54.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 546,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 123,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. 50.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on the approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

