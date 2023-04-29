Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Buys 714 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Longitude Cayman Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 117,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 61,849 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 2,183.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 12,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 12,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000.

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $35.92 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $29.43 and a one year high of $53.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.02.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

