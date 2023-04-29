Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 636.7% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SPYG opened at $56.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.07 and its 200-day moving average is $52.91. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.91 and a 12 month high of $62.18. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.