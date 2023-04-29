Avis Budget Group (CAR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.55 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $10.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.85 by $3.61. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 395.49% and a net margin of 23.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect Avis Budget Group to post $30 EPS for the current fiscal year and $24 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group Stock Performance

CAR stock opened at $176.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.84. Avis Budget Group has a one year low of $131.83 and a one year high of $307.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avis Budget Group

In related news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.58, for a total value of $1,770,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,075,573.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.58, for a total value of $1,770,834.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,075,573.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Lynn Krominga sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.30, for a total transaction of $200,728.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,116.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,300,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth $719,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC now owns 15,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.14.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment includes the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Featured Articles

