Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Receives $145.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.40.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Insider Activity at Axcelis Technologies

In other news, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total transaction of $216,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,670,335.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 83.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $118.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.32. Axcelis Technologies has a 12-month low of $46.41 and a 12-month high of $136.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.72.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $266.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.80 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

About Axcelis Technologies

(Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

Featured Stories

