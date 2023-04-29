AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Receives Buy Rating from Roth Capital

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Roth Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AXS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on AXIS Capital from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of AXIS Capital stock opened at $56.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.83. AXIS Capital has a 1-year low of $48.32 and a 1-year high of $63.99.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AXIS Capital will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in AXIS Capital by 4.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 507,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,955,000 after acquiring an additional 23,677 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in AXIS Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 7.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 3.7% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,815,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,243,000 after buying an additional 64,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 237,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,159,000 after buying an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance, and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

