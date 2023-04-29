B. Riley Raises OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Price Target to $137.00

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $120.00 to $137.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for OSI Systems’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.05 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.
OSI Systems Trading Up 4.8 %
OSI Systems stock opened at $112.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.70. OSI Systems has a 12 month low of $69.31 and a 12 month high of $115.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.94.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $1,857,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,441,523.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director William Francis Ballhaus, Jr. sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.96, for a total transaction of $37,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,241.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $1,857,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 510,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,441,523.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,094 shares of company stock valued at $2,239,285 over the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of OSI Systems
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSIS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in OSI Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $14,044,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $13,959,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the fourth quarter worth $6,566,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,837,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,401,000 after buying an additional 68,196 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 75.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 130,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,418,000 after buying an additional 56,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.
OSI Systems Company Profile
OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.
