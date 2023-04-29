B. Riley Raises OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Price Target to $137.00

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $120.00 to $137.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for OSI Systems’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.05 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

OSI Systems stock opened at $112.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.70. OSI Systems has a 12 month low of $69.31 and a 12 month high of $115.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.94.

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $302.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that OSI Systems will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $1,857,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,441,523.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director William Francis Ballhaus, Jr. sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.96, for a total transaction of $37,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,241.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $1,857,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 510,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,441,523.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,094 shares of company stock valued at $2,239,285 over the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSIS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in OSI Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $14,044,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $13,959,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the fourth quarter worth $6,566,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,837,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,401,000 after buying an additional 68,196 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 75.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 130,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,418,000 after buying an additional 56,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

