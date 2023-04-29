Bank of America Boosts Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $340.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $275.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $322.88.

Shares of MSFT opened at $307.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.91. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $308.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $273.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.36.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 19.9% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 20.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $351,001,000 after purchasing an additional 196,338 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.2% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 16.2% during the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 8.2% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

