Bank of America Boosts PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target to $71.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PHM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.86.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Price Performance

PulteGroup stock opened at $67.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.33. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.00.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.57. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.51%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,004,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,741,567.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,004,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,741,567.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $295,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 163,739 shares of company stock worth $10,245,859. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PulteGroup

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,162,667,000 after buying an additional 261,934 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,603,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $437,239,000 after buying an additional 421,474 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,118,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,104,000 after buying an additional 451,733 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,711,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,173,000 after buying an additional 433,627 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,638,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,605,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.