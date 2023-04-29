Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires 11,544 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,544 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LBTYA. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Liberty Global by 40.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 10.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 140.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on LBTYA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $27.00 to $24.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Liberty Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.60 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Liberty Global Trading Up 1.1 %

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,763,882.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $120,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,759.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,882.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $421,740 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $19.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Liberty Global plc has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $25.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.38.

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.