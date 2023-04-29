Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires 1,808 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Southern were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $650,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Southern by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 46,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Southern by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 56,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Finally, Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. purchased a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $439,000. 61.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.14.

Southern Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $73.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.93%.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $57,348.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,791.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,134 shares of company stock worth $502,179 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.