Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys 12,642 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,642 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 5.9% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 262,036 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after buying an additional 14,661 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 9.8% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 106,320 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 9,514 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,724 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 220.3% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 10,532 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the third quarter worth about $366,000. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $30,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,884.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total value of $191,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,745,028.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $30,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,884.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,541 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Juniper Networks Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JNPR shares. Barclays raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.87.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $30.15 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $34.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.95.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.52%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.