Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $900,000 Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

KNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.06.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $72,930.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 137 shares in the company, valued at $7,685.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $56.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.77. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $64.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.10). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 13.59%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

