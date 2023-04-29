Banque Pictet & Cie SA Increases Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 68.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,483 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,030,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872,640 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth $83,259,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 286.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,062,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,622 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,105,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,163 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Elanco Animal Health

In other news, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 15,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 155,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

NYSE ELAN opened at $9.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $8.67 and a 1-year high of $25.98.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.94 million. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ELAN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

