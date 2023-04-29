Banque Pictet & Cie SA Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Forza Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,695,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 98,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,789,000 after buying an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 204.4% during the fourth quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 73,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,284,000 after buying an additional 49,192 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $140.56 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $147.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.